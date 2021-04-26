SUMNER — Molly Niewoehner, a graduating senior at Sumner-Fredericksburg High School, has been named one of 625 semifinalists in the 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. Semifinalists were selected from nearly 6,500 candidates expected to graduate from U.S. high schools this year.
Now in its 57th year, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program is one of the highest honors bestowed on graduating high school seniors. Scholars are selected based on their accomplishments in many areas — academic and artistic success, accomplishment in career and technical fields, leadership, strong character and involvement in school and community.
Scholars are presented with a Presidential Scholars Medallion. The 625 semifinalists were selected by a panel of educators who reviewed the submissions. The Commission on Presidential Scholars, a group of up to 32 eminent citizens appointed by the President, will select the finalists. And the U.S. Department of Education will announce the Scholars in May. The Presidential Scholars Class of 2021 will be recognized for their outstanding achievement this summer.