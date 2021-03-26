Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will host “Money Smart: Prioritizing Bills, Managing Debt and Improving Credit” virtually on Wednesdays, April 7, 14 and 21 from noon to 1:00 p.m. Participation in any of the three sessions is free and open to the public.
Sessions are free to participate in, but pre-registration is required online at http://bit.ly/smart17633.
Once an individual has registered, they will receive an email confirmation with the Zoom link and class information. Questions can be directed to Mary Weinand at mweinand@iastate.edu, Carol Ehlers at xehlers@iastate.edu, or Jeannette Mukayisire at jeannet@iastate.edu