MONTICELLO — The 36th Annual Fall Auto Parts Swap Meet and Cars for Sale Corral will be Sunday, Oct. 18, at the fairgrounds parking lot, 700 N. Maple St., in Monticello. Buy, sell, trade or browse from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Events are open to high performance, custom, stock and antique (domestic and foreign). The public is welcome to attend.
Swap and Corral vendor (space) reservations can be made in advance or at the gate the day of the events. Swap spaces are for parts, cars, trucks, motorcycles, related items and services. Corral spaces are limited to cars, trucks and motorcycles in running condition.
There is also a special park and show area for rods, rats, muscles, cruisers, antiques, classics and motorcycles.
For more information visit www.autopartsswapmeet.net or phone 319-465-5119.