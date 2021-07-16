The day that the next Press Journal reaches the first subscribers in Strawberry Point will be July 20 when the Anderegg Family Band will play at Inger Park at 6 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy toe tapping music. The museum will provide strawberry floats for a donation.
On July 31, at 6:30 pm, Doug and Kris Schmidt will be at the museum to tell about other worldly experiences at the Franklin Hotel during their many years of ownership.
I recently met with Jonathan Banse regarding his research on the Pandemic of 1918, which most of us, if not all of us by now, know nothing about. Jonathan has agreed to do a program on “Pandemics Then and Now: How the Spanish Flu Impacted Clayton County.” It will be Saturday, Aug. 7, at 6:30 p.m. It will be a terrific addition to our summer offering.
The summer programs will continue on the following dates at the museum
Saturday, Aug. 28, 6:30 p.m. – Betty Dittmer, Tinker Hill/Dittmer Hill History
Sunday, Sept. 12, 1 p.m. — Jan Esch, Kleinlein Hollow History
Sunday, Oct. 10, 1 p.m. – Nolan Knight, Iowa Jay Cees Bicycle Race 1964
Sunday, Oct. 24, 1 p.m. – Ed Gibbs – Community History
Saturday, Nov. 6, Dinner and Dubuque Music Men Chorus
Our programs are a very important outreach to our community. People don’t come to the museum like they go to the hardware store, drug store, grocery store, or gas station. If you read the museum articles, you have an idea what the Wilder Memorial Museum showcases, but that doesn’t bring you in our door, unfortunately.