The scheduled monthly joint meeting of the Wadena Legion Auxiliary was called to order in the usual manner by Vice President Rebecca Aylsworth, in the absence of President Renee Voshell, with 8 auxiliary and 5 legion members present, on Oct. 8.
Everyone was reminded of the Veteran’s Day Program on 11/11/2019 at 10 a.m. at North Fayette Valley High School. There will be a gathering from 8:45-9:45 in the cafeteria and a program at the middle school in Elgin from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Everyone was encouraged to attend.
Legion reported that they have a number of members who have achieved continuous years of membership: Robert Crandall 35 years, Robert Lerch 30 years, Rodney Cooper 30 years and Dennis Reed 25 years.
Report from the turkey supper was 220-225 served in house and 190-210 carry outs. Profits were up slightly.
The men then left for their separate business meeting.
Secretary’s report was given and accepted.
Treasurer’s report was given, approved and placed on file for audit.
Membership Committee reported 63 paid of the goal of 85.
It was announced there are no girls interested in Girls State at this time.
Wadena will host the County meeting Tuesday, Nov. 12. No special entertainment is planned.
The men returned and with no further business before the groups, the meeting closed in the usual manner.