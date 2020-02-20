Valerie Newhouse, president of Iowa Lakes Community College, has released the fall honors list of full-time students who have demonstrated academic excellence by earning at least a grade point average of 3.25 (based on a 4.00) or higher.
Luke Morkel of Independence is among the Iowa Lakes students to be named to the honors list.
Fall semester students who have achieved a 3.25 grade point average or better are recognized by inclusion on the dean’s list. Those with a 4.00 (A) average are on the president’s list.
Iowa Lakes Community College, with accreditation by the Higher Learning Commission, Iowa Department of Education, and Veterans Administration, has campuses in Algona, Emmetsburg, Estherville, Spencer and Spirit Lake.