ESTHERVILLE — Iowa Lakes Community College President Valerie Newhouse has released the spring honors list of full-time students (12 credits or more) who have demonstrated academic excellence by earning a grade point average of 3.25 (based on a 4.00) or higher.
Luke Morkel of Independence has earned the highest academic honors with a 4.00 GPA and inclusion on the President’s List for the spring semester.
Students who have achieved a 3.25 grade point average or better are recognized by inclusion on the dean’s list. Those with a 4.00 (A) average are on the President’s List.
Iowa Lakes Community College, with accreditation by the Higher Learning Commission, Iowa Department of Education, and Veterans Administration, has campuses in Algona, Emmetsburg, Estherville, Spencer and Spirit Lake.
