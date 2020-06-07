SIOUX CITY — Morningside College has named 233 students as Roadman Scholars in recognition of high academic distinction for the 2019-20 academic year.
Roadman Scholars must be full-time students who have completed at least 45 credits of college work with a cumulative grade point average of 3.76 or above. The award is named in honor of Earl Roadman, who was president of Morningside College from 1936 to 1956.
This year’s Roadman Scholars include Tyler J. Haberman of Fairbank, and Ethan D. Wyant of Jesup.
To view the complete list of Roadman Scholars, visit www.morningside.edu/news.