SIOUX CITY — Three area students are among the 33 Morningside College students graduated with bachelor’s degrees and 78 students earned graduate degrees in December 2020.
Area students earning degrees from Morningside in December include Lyndzi M. Roth of Independence, who earned a Master of Arts in Teaching; Calyn Milz of Jesup, who earned a Master of Arts in Teaching; and Gretchen M. Wenthold of Ossian, who earned a Master of Arts in Teaching.
Morningside College, soon to be Morningside University in June 2021, is a private four-year liberal arts college with a 68-acre campus located in a safe and residential area in Sioux City. Learn more at morningside.edu.