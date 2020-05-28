SIOUX CITY – Tyler Haberman of Fairbank and Veronica Schmitt of Independence were among 296 undergraduate students and 375 graduate students earned their degrees from Morningside College in the spring of 2020.
Haberman graduated summa cum laude, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in general psychology.
Schmitt graduated with a Master of Arts in teaching.
Morningside College is a private college in Sioux City, Iowa that offers over 65 majors and pre-professional programs, online graduate programs in education and nursing, and an online bachelor’s degree completion program. Learn more at morningside.edu.