CEDAR RAPIDS — The students listed below graduated from Mount Mercy University in August 2019. A commencement ceremony was held May 19, at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
Sarah Brodersen of Independence, earned a BS in Nursing. Jennifer Thomas of Independence, earned a Master’s in Strategic Leadership. Hailee Jo Sandberg of Rowley, received a Master’s of Strategic Leadership.
