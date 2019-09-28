Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

CEDAR RAPIDS — The students listed below graduated from Mount Mercy University in August 2019. A commencement ceremony was held May 19, at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.

Sarah Brodersen of Independence, earned a BS in Nursing. Jennifer Thomas of Independence, earned a Master’s in Strategic Leadership. Hailee Jo Sandberg of Rowley, received a Master’s of Strategic Leadership.

Mount Mercy, located in Cedar Rapids, offers students a fulfilling education, promising people of all backgrounds solid preparation for a changing world. Its 1,800+ students come from around the globe, creating a vibrant, diverse and open-minded campus community. Established on five critical concerns-earth, immigration, nonviolence, racism and women-Mount Mercy’s curriculum guides students in exploring and working towards a more just, equal and peaceful world.

