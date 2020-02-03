CEDAR RAPIDS — The following area students are named to Mount Mercy University’s Fall 2019 Dean’s List. Students with a semester grade point average of 3.60 or better and who are graded for six or more semester hours are eligible for inclusion on the Dean’s List.
The students are listed alphabetically by their hometowns.
Arlington — Kristin Hamlett
Independence — Mikaylah Scott, Kayleen Wearmouth
Jesup — Lauren Becker
Maynard — Mary Michels
Oelwein — William Eick
Quasqueton — Candice Sweet
Sumner — Cassandra Forsythe