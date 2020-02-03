Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

CEDAR RAPIDS — The following area students are named to Mount Mercy University’s Fall 2019 Dean’s List. Students with a semester grade point average of 3.60 or better and who are graded for six or more semester hours are eligible for inclusion on the Dean’s List.

The students are listed alphabetically by their hometowns.

Arlington — Kristin Hamlett

Independence — Mikaylah Scott, Kayleen Wearmouth

Jesup — Lauren Becker

Maynard — Mary Michels

Oelwein — William Eick

Quasqueton — Candice Sweet

Sumner — Cassandra Forsythe

