CEDAR RAPIDS — The following area students were among those named to Mount Mercy University's Spring 2020 Dean's List. Students with a semester grade point average of 3.60 or better and who are graded for six or more semester hours are eligible for inclusion on the dean's list.

Area students are listed here alphabetically by their hometowns.

Arlington — Kristin Hamlett

Aurora — Amanda Rohrig

Independence — Danielle Franck

Jesup — Lauren Becker

Oelwein — Wil Eick

Quasqueton — Candice Sweet

Rowley — Ella Sherman

Sumner — Cassandra Forsythe

