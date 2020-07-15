CEDAR RAPIDS — The following area students were among those named to Mount Mercy University's Spring 2020 Dean's List. Students with a semester grade point average of 3.60 or better and who are graded for six or more semester hours are eligible for inclusion on the dean's list.
Area students are listed here alphabetically by their hometowns.
For more information on Mount Mercy University, visit www.mtmercy.edu.
Arlington — Kristin Hamlett
Aurora — Amanda Rohrig
Independence — Danielle Franck
Jesup — Lauren Becker
Oelwein — Wil Eick
Quasqueton — Candice Sweet
Rowley — Ella Sherman
Sumner — Cassandra Forsythe