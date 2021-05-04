Music in the Air for Oelwein P.E.O. Chapter CL

OELWEIN — Most of the 43 members of the OCHS Mixed Chorus were present for a wonderful program for P.E.O., Chapter CL and guests Monday, May 3rd, at Grace United Methodist Church, beginning at 12:45 p.m. Led by Darci Fuelling and accompanied by Sue Schlitter the group performed “Africa,” “Man in the Mirror,” “Crazy,” “Someone You Loved,” and “Lean On Me.” There will be a POPS concert, including this group Saturday, May 8, at the Williams Center.
A business meeting followed for chapter members, led by President Diane King. Chaplain Linda Jensen read from the book of Matthew. Irene Stocks, recording secretary read minutes for the past two meetings. Treasurer Janet Hofmeyer reported 16 members present, gave her financial report, and handed out budget reports. Corresponding secretary pro tem, Sue Johnson, read a thank you from the Dollars For Scholars committee for the group’s donation, and Amendments proposed for state convention.
Beth Kerr was welcomed back, after an extended absence due to surgery. Good wishes were expressed for Jean Baldwin as she undergoes surgery. Diane King installed Linda Jensen as Chaplain. She mentioned that she often hears compliments from state officers for Mary Jellings’ illustrations for the program book covers each year.
Kenna Meisgeier, Starmont High School, was nominated by Chapter CL for a P.E.O. STAR Scholarship. She was chosen as one of the recipients of this $2500 award for her academics, leadership, activities, and community service contributions. Kenna’s grandmother, Nancy Thomas is a member of Chapter CL, whose pride is shared by her P.E.O. sisters. Mary Jellings will present Kenna with her certificate at the Starmont Awards Assembly May 11.
A blessing bag was passed. One highlight was read by Betty Blunt: Old age is golden, or so i’ve heard; but sometimes i wonder. As i crawl into bed with my ears in the drawer, my teeth in a cup, my glasses on the table…The reason i know my youth is spent is my get up and go has got up and went. But, in spite of it all i am able to grin
And think of the places my get up has been.
A Founders Day program presented by the officers concluded the afternoon. This organization, which is now international, was founded by seven teenagers at Iowa Wesleyan College in 1869. President Diane passed around the original charter for Chapter CL, Oelwein, dated May 7th, 1902. She also had a membership list dating back to that time.
It was a great afternoon of music, history, and laughter.
Next meeting will be Monday, June 7. Members will meet at Zion Church parking lot at 12:30 p.m. and carpool to Hawkeye for a tour of Country View Dairy at 1 p.m.