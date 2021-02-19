5/6th Grade Michael Graunke
6th Grade Trombone
Michael has been working incredibly hard this year to master his trombone music. Michael comes to every lesson prepared, focused, and determined to keep improving his skills.
Michael has finished his first lesson book, and is nearly halfway through his second book. Michael’s focus, persistence, and hard work are top notch!
Congratulations Michael, keep up the great work!
7/8th Grade
Tony Koch
8th Grade, Trumpet
Tony is a super focused musician who always works hard to improve.
He has become a great leader within our trumpet section, helping to strengthen the melody to any song we might be playing.
Congratulations Tony, keep up the great work!
High School
Ashton Beatty
12th Grade, Tuba
Ashton provides the band’s sound with a solid foundation. Being all about the tuba and bass guitar, Ashton has high expectations for his ability to provide a rock-solid bass line to our music selections.
In addition, he’s also become an invaluable student leader within our band program.
Congratulations Ashton, keep up the great work!