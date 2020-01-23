The National Alliance on Mental Illness Northeast Iowa Affiliate will begin offering their signature Family Support Group in Oelwein on the fourth Tuesday of the month (Jan. 28 this month) from 7-8:15 p.m. at the Families First office, 901 N. Frederick Ave. NAMI Family Support Group is a peer-led support group for adult family members, caregivers and loved ones of individuals living with mental health conditions. Confidentiality at Family Support Group is expected and returned.
NAMI Northeast Iowa exists to provide support, education, and advocacy for all people affected by mental health conditions in our member counties (Allamakee, Winneshiek, Howard, Clayton, and Fayette) and their families and loved ones. They work collaboratively with our state and national affiliates and with other stakeholders to improve the quality of life for individuals and communities.
NAMI NE Iowa is a local affiliate of NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness), the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of people affected by mental health conditions. They do this by working to eliminate the stigma associated with mental health conditions, encouraging those with mental health conditions to seek treatment, providing peer support for persons with mental health conditions, their families and loved ones, and by advocating policies and practices that encourage the development of equitable, community-based mental health services which empower active recovery.
NAMI volunteers are comprised of people with mental health conditions, family and community members, and professionals. They offer education and support in the community at no charge to the individual, their loved ones, schools, veterans, law-enforcement agencies, faith-based communities and the mental health care system. NAMI Northeast Iowa programs inspire hope — hope that you and your loved ones experience the fullest level of recovery possible. More information can be found on the NAMI Northeast Iowa website: www.namineiowa.org