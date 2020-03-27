In 1790 The first census was taken,
And George Washington was president then.
The census takers were on foot or horseback,
Counting people in 13 states and keeping track.
Now households receive an invitation by mail
In 50 states and the territories, without fail.
Every ten years you are asked to participate.
Go ahead and do it before it is to late.
You may answer the census on line,
On a computer, for the first time.
You can wait for an old fashion paper census
Or talk on the phone if you must.
Think of it as the Good Citizen, parlor game.
What is your first, middle and last name?
Are you a senior and when were you born?
How many live in your home, April 1st morn?
If the Census Bureau doesn’t hear from you,
They will come to your home for a visit, too.
April 1st is National Census Day
And the Census Bureau wants answers by May.