Musicians from the Clint Eastwood movie, “The Mule,” will be making a special appearance at the West Bentley Park in Fairbank, on Wednesday, Aug. 21. Squeezebox with Mollie B and Ted Lange of Mollie B Polka Party, RFD-TV will be the featured performers.
This event is a fundraiser with proceeds from a free will donation to benefit the Main Street Christmas Decoration Fund. The performance is scheduled from 2-4 p.m. with an entertaining show suitable for all ages.
Food and beverages will be available to purchase (carry-ins will be allowed). For tickets or more information contact Ted Vorwald at (319) 269-5502 or email: tjvorwald@iowatelecom.net. City of Fairbank, www.fairbank-ia.org.
Mollie B, an award-winning, multi-instrumentalist and vocalist, is the host of the Mollie B Polka Party on RFD-TV, which is broadcast into over 60 million households and is featured on stage with Squeezebox performing up to 14 instruments. Ted Lange, a two-time Grammy nominee, leads the band Squeezebox on stage on accordion and bass.
Last year, Mollie and Ted entertained crowds at over 150 shows in 18 states, were featured artists on a Caribbean cruise, a Mediterranean cruise and a Hawaiian cruise.
Mollie was inducted to the International Polka Association hall of fame in September 2018 and was also awarded the favorite international female vocalist of the year by the International Polka Association that same month. Mollie has been honored by the U.S. Air Force on their mission in Syria and Iraq by having a US flag flown in her name on those missions.
About Squeezebox featuring Ted Lange & Mollie B
The award-winning band Squeezebox, featuring International Polka Association Hall of Fame recipient, Mollie B from the Mollie B Polka Party on RFD-TV and two-time Grammy nominee Ted Lange, has become one of the most popular and well-known bands specializing in live folk dance music and entertaining stage shows. Most recently, Squeezebox appeared in the Clint Eastwood movie, “The Mule,” and performed an original song written by “Mollie B” and Ted Lange for the movie.
Currently based in NW Ohio, their performances span multiple genres with a repertoire of more than 800 songs, and solid vocals in English, Polish, German and Czech.
Squeezebox is known for their ability to play something for everyone, and easily adapts to any venue, ranging from town festivals, polka festivals, ethnic festivals including Polish, Czech, and German festivals and Oktoberfests, to weddings, anniversary parties, church festivals, state and county fairs and music festivals. They currently perform over 100 engagements a year in over 16 states a year, including an annual Caribbean Cruise.