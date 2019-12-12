“Ugly Christmas Sweaters” are in the news,
And the “Feel Good” holiday parties, too.
Oh, they are a cheerful sight to behold,
Ugly sweaters on the young and the old.
They are also known as “Jingle Bell Sweaters,”
The more outrageous and garish the better.
Look for the ornate design and clashing bling.
Add buttons, snowflakes, snowmen, things that sing.
Add shiny stars, and dolls that look arty.
Then go to all the holiday parties.
National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day
Is December 20th on a Friday.
Just one Rule applies, wear it all day long
Regardless of whatever is going on.