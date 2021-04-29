ELKADER — The next fundraising event for the Nature All Around Us Art Series will be at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 28, at the Osborne Nature Center. Space is limited for this class, so reservations are required. Deadline to register will be Tuesday, May 25.
Participants will be making a tree of life pendant with Naturalist Abbey out of wire and stone beads. All art materials will be provided and participants will leave with a beautiful pendant to take home. The workshop is open to adults and teens 13 and older. Participants are encouraged to bring snacks and beverages to enjoy while they work.
Funds for this will benefit the Nature All Around Us Mural Project that was completed in the spring at the Osborne Nature Center by Artist Jordyn Brennan, from Upper Iowa University. A grant through the Iowa Arts Council is funding part of this project, but we still need a few matching funds to complete the grant.
The Nature All Around Us Art Series is designed to inspire the imagination during educational programs and bring awareness and appreciation of art and nature to Osborne’s visitors. Watch our website and Facebook page for upcoming workshops.
Class size is limited to 9 participants, so register early at 563-245-1516 or www.claytoncountyconservation.org to reserve a spot.
The Osborne Center is located on Highway 13, five miles south of Elkader and is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.