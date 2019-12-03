The American Red Cross asks people to remember the gift of lifesaving blood this holiday season. Individuals are urged to make an appointment to donate blood or platelets; those with type O blood are especially needed.
Make an appointment by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit Red CrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Upcoming blood drives are scheduled in Fayette and Buchanan counties this month.
A blood drive will be Wednesday, Dec. 4, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fayette Public Library, 104 State St.
On Thursday, Dec. 12, the Arlington Community Center will host a blood drive 1-6 p.m.
On Thursday, Dec. 26, the Waucoma Event Center will hold a blood drive, 2-6 p.m.
On Monday, Dec. 30, the First Presbyterian Church in Jesup, will conduct a blood drive from noon to 5 p.m., at 643 Sixth St.