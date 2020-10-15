Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WEST UNION — The Northeast Iowa Community Action Corporation (NEICAC) Board of Directors will meet in regular session Monday, Oct. 26, via ZOOM beginning at 6 p.m.

Items on the agenda include:

An update to the Board from Head Start Policy Council liaison

A report from the Finance Committee

A presentation from Jeremy Jostand, housing director

Reports from transit and Head Start

Update on Community Services Block Grant (CSBG)

Review and approval of the 4th Quarter Strategic Planning & Programs report

Approval of a wage increase for Head Start substitute teacher

Approval of Health Programs Educator job description and wage scale

Updates on grant/funding application

The Director’s report

Other items as presented

Scheduling of Personnel Committee meeting date and next Board meeting date of Nov. 23, 2020.

