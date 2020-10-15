WEST UNION — The Northeast Iowa Community Action Corporation (NEICAC) Board of Directors will meet in regular session Monday, Oct. 26, via ZOOM beginning at 6 p.m.
Items on the agenda include:
An update to the Board from Head Start Policy Council liaison
A report from the Finance Committee
A presentation from Jeremy Jostand, housing director
Reports from transit and Head Start
Update on Community Services Block Grant (CSBG)
Review and approval of the 4th Quarter Strategic Planning & Programs report
Approval of a wage increase for Head Start substitute teacher
Approval of Health Programs Educator job description and wage scale
Updates on grant/funding application
The Director’s report
Other items as presented
Scheduling of Personnel Committee meeting date and next Board meeting date of Nov. 23, 2020.