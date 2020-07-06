Iowans facing food insecurity in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic will be able to access free fruits and vegetables at more than 100 grocery stores statewide. This month, 106 Fareway stores, 13 Hy-Vee stores, plus additional food co-ops and farmers markets are joining the Double Up Food Bucks program.
The healthy food incentive program allows SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) customers to match purchases of fresh fruits and vegetables made with their EBT card, up to $10 per day, with Double Up Food Bucks, which can be spent on additional fresh produce.
Double Up Food Bucks received $1 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act to fund the grocery sector expansion. This funding was made possible through the leadership of Gov. Kim Reynolds in consultation with the Feeding Iowans Task Force, led by Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, to expand access to nutritious food for Iowans in need.
The program began in all Fareway stores statewide on Monday, July 6, and will be fffective July 20, in 13 select Hy-Vee stores.
Double Up Food Bucks are also available at more than 20 farmers markets, farm stands and food co-ops across Iowa.
Double Up Food Bucks provides a solution to give Iowans access to more healthy food and double their food assistance dollars while recovering from COVID-19.
At Fareway Food Stores:
Bring your EBT card to a participating Fareway Store. Participating area Fareway Stores are Oelwein, Independence and Waverly, as well as others in Waterloo and Cedar Falls.
At the register for every $1 you spend on any fresh fruits and vegetables with your SNAP EBT card, you will get $1 in Double Up Food Bucks. So, if you spend $5 on fresh fruits and vegetables, you will get $5 in Double Up Food Bucks that can be used to buy more fresh produce. You can earn up to $10 in Double Up Food Bucks per day.
Spend your Double Up Food Bucks right away or save them for later use. You can use your Double Up Food Bucks currency at any other participating farmers markets or grocery stores.