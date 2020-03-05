The Iowa Health Care Association (IHCA) Foundation is expanding its health care scholarship program. In addition to offering scholarships to current long-term care employees, including a new scholarship for those pursuing a registered nurse (RN) degree, the IHCA Foundation is now also offering scholarships for high school students and veterans interested in joining the long-term care profession.
Approximately 36 scholarships totaling $54,000 will be awarded this year.
“The expansion of this year’s scholarship program is designed to help meet the growing demand for long-term care professionals and the valuable skills they provide,” said Lori Ristau, executive director, IHCA Foundation. “A career in long-term care requires technical health science skills and a strong sense of compassion. It is also a career in high-demand and that provides exciting opportunities for advancement.”
Scholarship Offerings
The IHCA Foundation is now accepting applications for the following scholarships:
- High School Student Scholarship (NEW) — This $1,000 scholarship is for Iowa high school seniors enrolling in a certified nursing assistant (CNA), licensed practical nurse (LPN), RN or bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program and interested in a career in long-term care. It also includes a potential additional $500 sign-on bonus for scholarship recipients who complete their certification/degree program, receive and accept an offer of employment from an IHCA member organization and remain employed with that organization for one year. Ten of these scholarships will be offered this year.
- Juckette Family Veteran Scholarship (NEW) — This $2,000 scholarship, sponsored by the Linda Juckette Family Gift Fund, is for those who have served in the U.S. military, National Guard or Reserves and are pursuing CNA, LPN, RN or Certified Dietary Manager programs in Iowa, with the goal of working in long-term care. Four of these scholarships will be offered this year.
- John W. & Kimberly D. Grubb RN Scholarship (NEW) — This $3,000 scholarship, sponsored by the John R. and Zelda Z. Grubb Charitable Foundation, is for employees of IHCA member organizations pursuing an RN degree. It also includes a potential additional $2,000 retention bonus for scholarship recipients who receive their RN degree and remain employed at an IHCA member organization for one year following their degree completion. Two of these scholarships will be offered this year.
- Member Employee Scholarship — This scholarship is for employees of IHCA member organizations looking to advance their health care education. Twenty scholarships will be offered, at $1,500 each, for employees interested in pursuing nursing, health care administration, or physical or occupational therapy programs.
Scholarships are for the 2020-2021 academic year.
How to Apply
Eligibility requirements, application guidelines and materials are available online at iowahealthcare.org/foundation. Completed applications are due by May 31.