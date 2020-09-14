DES MOINES — Iowa Workforce Development announced the launch of the new IowaWORKS mobile application Monday, that expands work search services for Iowans. The mobile app is an extension of the employment services system IowaWORKS.gov, which helps job seekers update their resumes, search for jobs, and communicate with IowaWORKS staff members. Customers can download the app at no cost to them through Google Play or the Apple App Store.
“The pandemic has brought to the forefront of almost every aspect of our lives the need to have a comprehensive and robust digital presence. Our new application for mobile devices will connect Iowans with IowaWORKS resources and provide direct communication with our talented workforce advisors,” said Director Beth Townsend, Iowa Workforce Development. “We will continue to find new ways to provide assistance to Iowans in the safest and broadest terms possible and today’s launch is a big step forward for Iowa Workforce Development.”
IowaWORKS Mobile App Features:
Customize and save job searches
Communicate with IowaWORKS staff
View jobs from multiple job boards
Update resume information
Apply for jobs
“The mobile app is an all-in-one tool for job seekers who want to take their job search with them anywhere,” said Michael Witt, IowaWORKS Division Administrator. “Customers can customize their job search by location and connect with employers through this app. We look forward to helping our customers find great opportunities through their mobile device.”
The mobile app is part of the IowaWORKS.gov system launched by IWD last year to streamline workforce services for Iowans. This system aligns with the guidelines of the Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act (WIOA) to make workforce resources more accessible to citizens.
New users can set up their account and current users can use their existing IowaWORKS.gov account on the mobile app. For more information about the IowaWORKS employment services system, please visit www.IowaWORKS.gov