DUBUQUE — Respite Options of Northeast Iowa, in partnership with Loras College, is looking for adult volunteers to complete free training sessions to provide time off for foster care parents as part of their Certified Respite Program.
Free training courses will be held on two Saturdays, Feb. 1 and 15, from 9:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., at the Cedar Falls Public Library, 524 Main St. Attendance at both sessions is required.
Respite Options of Northeast Iowa provides foster parents with an in-home certified care provider enabling them to get away for a day, weekend or more extended vacation. Previously, they had to leave their children in another foster home when they needed to be away, which can be disruptive for the foster children.
The Certified Respite Program started in 2010 as a collaboration between the Allison Area Foster Parent Group and Wartburg College and served four counties in Iowa. The program has since expanded to serve the entire state of Iowa through critical partnerships with the Loras College and Luther College social work departments. The social work department at the University of Northern Iowa serves as coordinator for the program.
Funded through a contract with the Iowa Department of Human Services, the expanded program is seeking more respite providers to help additional foster families.
Providers must be at least 19 years of age at the time of application and 20 years old to provide respite, complete an application and certification process, which includes a background study and criminal records check, and be willing to make a one-year commitment to the program. While this is an unpaid position, respite providers do receive a small stipend and help with mileage costs when they travel to do respite.
Participants will learn about the program, receive respite training, and complete CPR/First Aid training and training for Mandatory Reporters of Child Abuse. All training will take place at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls.
To register for the Certified Respite Providers training, contact Haberman at (319) 596-5781 or respiteoptions@monarchtherapyservices.com.