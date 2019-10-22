Can you believe how fast the summer has gone? Here we are in October preparing ourselves for winter. Let’s hope we don’t see any snow for a while.
Our Board of Directors will meet next on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Zion Lutheran Church. We will be discussing a possible Boys Scouts Food Drive, the Grinch contest and the Giving Tree. It is also the time of year we talk about new board members needed for the coming year and election of officers. Our meetings are 5 times a year, March, May, September, October, and November.
We had our “Party in the Park” series this summer. We want to thank those that have either brought in food or purchased additional tickets for the raffle prizes. This extra food and money are sure a big help for the Kitchen Cupboard. We are thrilled for this opportunity to have a good time while at the same time receiving donations of food and money. We look forward to doing the “Party in the Park” next year.
Starting this summer with the help of the Oelwein FFA class, we are able to give each client a dozen eggs. The Oelwein FFA class members are raising chickens that lay eggs. Once a week a volunteer picks up the eggs and brings them to the Kitchen Cupboard where they are stored in a refrigerator. Each time a client comes in for food, they get to take home a dozen eggs. We want to thank the Oelwein FFA class for this generous donation.
We are blessed with many great volunteers at the Cupboard and are very thankful for each one of them. They are a great help to me by helping to assist clients with their food selections, stocking shelves and organizing both the client’s shopping room, as well as our storage room, and sorting, counting, and putting food donations away.
There was a large purchase made this summer and we needed to have our truck crew come in to help fill up the bare shelves in our storage room. I want to thank the following persons who helped unload and stock shelves; Maxine Losen, Al Baldwin, Marge Langel, Carol Hamilton, Dick Langel and Russ, you all did a great job. These people always know what needs to be done and they get it done quickly and efficiently.
The purple Kitchen Cupboard food bags have also been a source of blessing to the Cupboard and we once again thank Marti Rosenstiel, who came up with the idea, and Tom Loew and his employees at Fareway who continue to fill the bags and make them available for purchase. This is a simple way of donating to the Kitchen Cupboard. Most of the time I shop at Fareway, I take a bag and place it in my cart. These bags are displayed by the corner before the canned fruit. There are $5.00 bags and $10.00 bags. When I checkout they ring up the bag and set it aside where they place it in a special cart in the back room marked the Cupboard. One of my volunteers, Mary Kalb picks them up each week and brings them to the Kitchen Cupboard. These items are added to our food supply at the Kitchen Cupboard.
Churches that are members of our Board of Directors are asked to collect the following items during the months of October and November 2019: Christ United Presbyterian Church: canned pasta (SpaghettiOs); First Baptist Church: Mandarin oranges; First Presbyterian Church in Maynard: tuna; Grace United Methodist Church: canned chili; Sacred Heart Church: tomato soup; and Zion Lutheran Church: applesauce. We can always use donations of plastic bags to package groceries in and these may either be donated through your church or brought to the Cupboard when we are open.
The Community Kitchen Cupboard is located in the lower level of the First Baptist Church at 31 First Ave. N.E. (across from the Post Office). The Kitchen Cupboard is open for business on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to noon and on Fridays from 1-4 p.m. The Kitchen Cupboard is closed on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. If you need to reach us by telephone, please remember that there is no answering machine for this phone and it will only be answered during our business hours, and the number to reach us at is 319-283-3595.