I hope everyone is trying to stay cool! This is summer in Iowa and the summer is half gone already. We are still social distancing, wearing masks, and doing drive-up service at the Kitchen Cupboard. With the numbers still rising, we will be doing the drive-up service for quite a while.
I do want to let everyone know that if there is anyone during this COVID-19 pandemic that has lost their job or is only working part time or in need of food, please let them know that we are here to help them. They need to contact Northeast Iowa Community Action at 319-283-2510 and talk to Faye or Deb. They will get you a referral to bring down to the Kitchen Cupboard so we can help you with your food needs. We want to thank the various groups and individuals for making monetary donations during this time so we can purchase food for our clients.
Our Board of Directors had an email meeting in March and will meet July 28th at Sacred Heart Church for our next meeting. We cancelled our May meeting to July because of the churches not open for services or meetings. We usually talk about the Party in the Park but this year it has been cancelled because of the COVID-19.
Have you seen the Fareway Purple Bag Video? It is on the Oelwein Kitchen Cupboard Facebook page. Like our page to see new messages posted every so often. Marti Rosenstiel and Josh Ehn have done a wonderful job doing this video.
The purple Kitchen Cupboard food bags have been a source of blessing to the Cupboard and we once again thank Marti Rosenstiel, who came up with the idea, and Tom Loew and his employees at Fareway who continue to fill the bags and make them available for purchase.
With the churches not open for services, we are not receiving the food supply from these churches like we have in the past. The Purple Bags at Fareway provide such an easy way for donating to the Cupboard in this time of need.
The following churches are members of our Board of Directors and are asked to collect the following items during the months of June and July 2020: Christ United Presbyterian Church: chocolate cake mixes; First Baptist Church: canned carrots; First Presbyterian Church in Maynard: chicken noodle soup; Grace United Methodist Church: canned mixed vegetables; Sacred Heart Church: boxes macaroni and cheese; and Zion Lutheran Church: Kool-Aid® packages. We understand that not all churches are open, but you can drop them off at the Kitchen Cupboard on Tuesday mornings and Friday afternoons.
Last of all, I want to thank all my great volunteers during this COVID-19 pandemic, especially Carol Hamilton, who has worked hard on ways to handle clients safely and with social distancing. Doing the drive-up service for the clients has worked out great so we only have the manager, volunteers, and stockers in the Cupboard.
My volunteers are a great help to me by helping to assist clients with their food selections, stocking shelves and organizing both the client’s shopping room, as well as our storage room, and sorting, counting, and putting food donations away.
We have a great truck crew that helps when we make a large food purchase and they always know what needs to be done and they get it done quickly and efficiently.
The Community Kitchen Cupboard is located in the lower level of the First Baptist Church at 31 First Ave. N.E. (across from the Post Office). The Kitchen Cupboard is open for business on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to noon and on Fridays from 1 – 4 p.m. The Kitchen Cupboard is closed on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. If you need to reach us by telephone, please remember that there is no answering machine for this phone and it will only be answered during our business hours, and the number to reach us at is 319-283-3595.