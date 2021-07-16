I hope everyone is enjoying summer. This summer is sure different than last year. More people are out and about and enjoying their summer. We are still social distancing and doing drive up service at the Kitchen Cupboard. We have not been told by the trustees of the church to let our clients in the church. Doing the drive-up service at the window has been working out great and keeping all the volunteers healthy.
Our Board of Directors had our last meeting in May at Sacred Heart Church. We talked about Party in the Park, which we are looking forward to as it was cancelled last year. Volunteers signed up to sit at the table and take donations for additional tickets for the drawing. We have had two Party in the Park’s so far and we want to thank all the people that have donated to the Kitchen Cupboard by purchasing additional tickets for the drawings. We have had quite a few people that also won a prize with our tickets. There was no Stamp Out Hunger by the Postal Service this year.
Have you checked out our Oelwein Kitchen Cupboard Facebook page? I try to post information and updates about the Kitchen Cupboard. One item on our Facebook page is the Fareway Purple Bag Video. Marti Rosenstiel and Josh Ehn have done a wonderful job doing this video. The purple Kitchen Cupboard food bags have been a source of blessing to the Cupboard and we once again thank Marti Rosenstiel, who came up with the idea, and Paul Schemmel and his employees at Fareway who continue to fill the bags and make them available for purchase. The Purple Bags at Fareway provide such an easy way for donating to the Cupboard in this time of need.
Starting August 1st, Dollar Fresh will be having bags that you can purchase like the Fareway Bags. You will be able to purchase a bag with items in it that will go to the Kitchen Cupboard. So, make sure you pick up a bag when you are shopping at Dollar Fresh and help out the Kitchen Cupboard. Make sure you check the Facebook page to see the new video about the Dollar Fresh Bags coming soon!
We want to give a big shout out to Matt Nelson at Dollar Fresh and Paul Schemmel at Fareway for all the not used food items that we receive from you every Tuesday and Friday. These items are either dented, about to expire, or no longer sold items. Our clients can receive these items by just coming to the Cupboard on Tuesday morning from 9 a.m. to noon and Friday afternoon from 1-4 p.m.. You have to be a client of the Kitchen Cupboard for the last year to receive these items.
The following Churches are members of our Board of Directors and are asked to collect the following items during the months of August and September 2021: Christ United Presbyterian Church: kidney beans; First Baptist Church: shrimp Ramen noodles; First Presbyterian Church in Maynard: mixed vegetables; Grace United Methodist Church: applesauce; Sacred Heart Church: cake mixes; and Zion Lutheran Church: macaroni & cheese mixes. Items can be dropped off at the Kitchen Cupboard on Tuesday mornings and Friday afternoons if you are unable to make it to your church.
Last of all, I want to thank all my great volunteers. Especially Carol Hamilton who has worked hard on ways to handle clients safely and with social distancing. Doing the drive-up service for the clients has worked out great so we only have the manager, volunteers, and stockers in the Cupboard. My volunteers are a great help to me by helping to assist clients with their food selections, stocking shelves and organizing both the client’s shopping room as well as our storage room, and sorting, counting, and putting food donations away. We have a great truck crew that helps when we make a large food purchase. They always know what needs to be done and they get it done quickly and efficiently.
The Community Kitchen Cupboard is located in the lower level of the First Baptist Church at 31 First Ave. N.E. (across from the Post Office). The Kitchen Cupboard is open for business on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to noon and on Fridays from 1-4 p.m. The Kitchen Cupboard is closed on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. If you need to reach us by telephone, please remember there is no answering machine for this phone, and it will only be answered during our business hours. The number to reach us at is 319-283-3595.