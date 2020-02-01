Happy New Year to everyone!! 2019 was a busy year with the Souper Bowl of Caring in February, the Postal Drive in May, Party in the Park in June, July, August, and September, the Grinch Contest in November and December, and lastly the Arresting Hunger in December. The Kitchen Cupboard is looking forward to 2020.
The first fundraiser is coming this weekend. As you know this is the famous Super Bowl Sunday. We have the San Francisco 49’ers playing the Kansas City Chiefs. Which team are you hoping will win? I’m sure there are lots of you having a Super Bowl party with all kinds of food to munch on while watching the game. But there are some families that will not be having all the munchies while watching the game.
That is why in 1990 the Souper Bowl of Caring was formed to have youth help collect food or money to be given to local food pantries all over the country. The Council of Churches in Oelwein this weekend will be having a special offering during services where members can put a donation in the collection plate, and this will go to the Kitchen Cupboard here in Oelwein to help families in need of food. Last year’s Souper Bowl of Caring collection was almost $2000. Let’s see if we can get the collection over $2000 this year.
Our Board of Directors will meet next in March. This meeting will be a full meeting talking about 2019 and how it has compared to the last couple of years. Our meetings are 5 times a year — March, May, September, October, and November.
The Kitchen Cupboard has a Facebook page! It is Oelwein Area Kitchen Cupboard. I am hoping to post items on it every couple of weeks about happenings at the cupboard and events coming up. Coming up soon will be a video that will be posted on the page. I am so excited to see this video and hoping you enjoy it also. So, check out our Facebook page and LIKE us!
The Oelwein FFA class has been able to supply us with eggs each week since they started raising chickens this past summer. During the winter chickens do not lay as many eggs, so the Kitchen Cupboard will not be handing out as many eggs to our clients. As of now we are asking people not to save egg cartons. Once the chickens start laying eggs again, we will let you know on the egg cartons. The staff at the Cupboard and the clients want to thank the Oelwein FFA class for this generous donation.
We are blessed with many great volunteers at the Cupboard and are very thankful for each one of them. They are a great help to me by helping to assist clients with their food selections, stocking shelves and organizing both the client’s shopping room as well as our storage room, and sorting, counting, and putting food donations away. These people always know what needs to be done and they get it done quickly and efficiently.
The purple Kitchen Cupboard food bags have also been a source of blessing to the Cupboard and we once again thank Marti Rosenstiel, who came up with the idea, and Tom Loew and his employees at Fareway who continue to fill the bags and make them available for purchase. This is a simple way of donating to the Kitchen Cupboard. Most of the time I shop at Fareway, I take a bag and place it in my cart. These bags are displayed by the corner before the canned fruit. There are $5.00 bags and $10.00 bags. When I checkout they ring up the bag and set it aside where they place it in a special cart in the back room marked the Cupboard. One of my volunteers, Mary Kalb picks them up each week and brings them to the Kitchen Cupboard. These items are added to our food supply at the Kitchen Cupboard. This is so easy to do that my husband has purchased a couple of bags when he went grocery shopping.
Another way to help donate to the Kitchen Cupboard is a memorial in memory of a loved one. The forms for any amount can be purchased at the Kitchen Cupboard with the name of the person. These can be purchased one at a time or in quantities with the amounts filled in. We want to thank the Scott Treat family for having us as their charity for memorials. Max and Gail are such wonderful people and we appreciate it.
Churches that are members of our Board of Directors are asked to collect the following items during the months of February and March 2020: Christ United Presbyterian Church: mixed vegetables; First Baptist Church: canned potatoes; First Presbyterian Church in Maynard: canned carrots; Grace United Methodist Church: applesauce; Sacred Heart Church: hot cereals (Oatmeal, Malt-O-Meal, etc.); and Zion Lutheran Church: canned beets. We are asking everyone that as of right now we have enough plastic bags to package groceries in. We will let you know when we will need them again.
The Community Kitchen Cupboard is located in the lower level of the First Baptist Church at 31 First Ave. N.E. (across from the Post Office). The Kitchen Cupboard is open for business on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to noon and on Fridays from 1 to 4 p.m. The Kitchen Cupboard is closed on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. If you need to reach us by telephone, please remember that there is no answering machine for this phone and it will only be answered during our business hours, and the number to reach us at is 319-283-3595.
Because I am from the Midwest, I will tell you that I am hoping for the KANSAS CITY CHIEFS as SUPER BOWL CHAMPIONS!! Enjoy the game everyone. Until my next article.