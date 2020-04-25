Good day to all of you! I hope that everyone is staying safe and healthy during this COVID-19 pandemic. It is a new experience for all of us to have to limit our times out in public. Social distancing, only sending one person to the grocery stores or picking up prescriptions or even getting gas.
Can you believe the price of gas? Why isn’t it this cheap when I do my two-hour trip to DeWitt to see my grandchildren once or twice a month? But at least I can facetime with them so I can see them every day. At the Kitchen Cupboard changes have been made also wearing gloves, masks, and doing drive up service to receive your food items.
I do want to let everyone know that if there is anyone during this COVID-19 pandemic that has lost their job or is only working part time or in need of food, please let them know that we are here to help them. They need to contact Northeast Iowa Community Action at 319-283-2510 and talk to Faye or Deb. They will get you a referral to bring down to the Kitchen Cupboard so we can help you with your food needs. We want to thank the various groups and individuals for making monetary donations during this time so we can purchase food for our clients.
Our Board of Directors will next meet in May. Our meeting in March was an email meeting because of the COVID-19 pandemic. We will see how the month goes and decide how we will be handling this next meeting. Usually in May there is the Stamp Out Hunger that the annual letter carriers do, but we have heard that this is cancelled nationwide this year. This is a great fundraiser for us as people leave out bags of food on their front porch and the letter carriers and Kitchen Cupboard volunteers pick up the bags and bring them to the Cupboard.
Another item that we talk about at our May meeting is the “Party in the Park” series in the summer. We set up a table and sell extra raffle tickets with either a food item or $1.00 per ticket. This all goes to our Oelwein Kitchen Cupboard. We always enjoy this opportunity to have a good time while at the same time receiving donations of food and money. We are hoping there will be the “Party in the Park” series this year. We will have to wait to see.
The Kitchen Cupboard staff and volunteers want to thank Dan Doeing and the FFA class for the eggs we received from them every week to hand out to our clients. With Dan and his assistant leaving the Oelwein School District, the Cupboard will not be receiving eggs, at least for a while. We want to wish Dan the best and thank you again for the eggs. Our clients really appreciated getting them.
Have you seen the Fareway Purple Bag Video?? It is on the Oelwein Kitchen Cupboard Facebook page. Like our page to see new messages posted every so often. Marti Rosenstiel and Josh Ehn have done a wonderful job doing this video. The purple Kitchen Cupboard food bags have been a source of blessing to the Cupboard and we once again thank Marti Rosenstiel, who came up with the idea, and Tom Loew and his employees at Fareway who continue to fill the bags and make them available for purchase.
With the churches not open for services, we are not receiving the food supply from these churches like we have in the past. The Purple Bags at Fareway are such an easy way for donating to the Cupboard in this time of need.
The following Churches are members of our Board of Directors and are asked to collect the following items during the months of April and May 2020: Christ United Presbyterian Church: Ramen noodles; First Baptist Church: instant pudding mixes; First Presbyterian Church in Maynard: Jell-O; Grace United Methodist Church: canned tuna; Sacred Heart Church: fruit cocktail; and Zion Lutheran Church: muffin mixes. We understand with the churches not open you will not be able to drop these items off at your church. If you would like to donate any of the above items, you can drop them off at the Kitchen Cupboard on Tuesday mornings and Friday afternoons.
Last of all, I want to thank all my great volunteers during this COVID-19 pandemic. Especially Anita Mars who filled in for me the month of March when I had total right knee replacement. Anita and Carol Hamilton worked hard on ways to handle clients safely and with social distancing. Doing the drive-up service for the clients has worked out great so we only have the manager, volunteers, and stockers in the Cupboard.
My volunteers are a great help to me by helping to assist clients with their food selections, stocking shelves and organizing both the client’s shopping room as well as our storage room, and sorting, counting, and putting food donations away. We have a great truck crew that helps when we make a large food purchase and they always know what needs to be done and they get it done quickly and efficiently.
The Community Kitchen Cupboard is located in the lower level of the First Baptist Church at 31 First Ave. N.E. (across from the Post Office). The Kitchen Cupboard is open for business on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to noon and on Fridays from 1-4 p.m. The Kitchen Cupboard is closed on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.
If you need to reach us by telephone, please remember that there is no answering machine for this phone, and it will only be answered during our business hours. The number to reach us at is 319-283-3595.