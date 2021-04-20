Good day to all of you! Is it ever going to warm up for us? I am ready for warm weather to work outside and get my beds ready for flowers and vegetables. The Kitchen Cupboard is still using the window for service until we are informed by the Church that we can have clients allowed in. All of us at the Cupboard have had our COVID shots and fortunately no one has had the COVID-19 virus. Most of the volunteers didn’t have any reactions after their shots but a couple were just tired. All of us are still wearing masks and social distancing.
Our Board of Directors will next meet in May. At our March meeting, we talked about the year-end reports and if there will be a Stamp Out Hunger drive this year. I talked to Kay at the Post Office and she said with COVID still around, they will not have it again this year. This is a great fundraiser for us and helps with food for the Kitchen Cupboard. Anyone that wants to donate to the Cupboard because the Stamp Out Hunger is not taking place this year would be great. We are still taking donations from the window of the 1st Baptist Church.
Another item that we talk about at our May meeting is the “Party in the Park” series in the summer. We set up a table and sell extra raffle tickets with either a food item or $1.00 per ticket. This all goes to our Oelwein Kitchen Cupboard. We always enjoy this opportunity to have a good time while at the same time receiving donations of food and money. We have been informed that there will be Party In The Park this year and am looking forward to a fun time while receiving money for the Cupboard.
Have you seen the Fareway Purple Bag Video? It is on the Oelwein Kitchen Cupboard Facebook page. Like our page to see new messages posted every so often. Marti Rosenstiel and Josh Ehn have done a wonderful job doing this video. The purple Kitchen Cupboard food bags have been a source of blessing to the Cupboard and we once again thank Marti Rosenstiel, who came up with the idea, the employees at Fareway who continue to fill the bags and make them available for purchase. The Churches are just starting to open up for services, so we are receiving some food from these churches but not like we have in the past. The Purple Bags at Fareway provide such an easy way for donating to the Cupboard in this time of need. We do want to thank the Fareway customers for purchasing these bags. For the month of March up to Easter we have received 815 items from the Fareway Bags.
The Kitchen Cupboard wants to thank Matt Nelson at Dollar Fresh and Paul Schemmel at Fareway for all the items that they are giving to the Cupboard for our clients. Carol and Nancy have been picking up the items on Tuesdays and on Fridays.
Our clients really appreciate the items every time they stop in.
The following churches are members of our Board of Directors and are asked to collect the following items during the months of April and May 2021: Christ United Presbyterian Church: macaroni noodles; First Baptist Church: pork & beans; First Presbyterian Church in Maynard: mac & cheese; Grace United Methodist Church: Tuna Helper; Sacred Heart Church: muffin mixes; and Zion Lutheran Church: canned peas. If you are unable to attend church, you can drop your items off at the Kitchen Cupboard on Tuesday mornings and Friday afternoons.
Last of all, I want to thank all my great volunteers during this COVID-19 pandemic. Doing the drive-up service for the clients has worked out great so we only have the manager, volunteers, and stockers in the Cupboard. My volunteers are a great help to me by helping to assist clients with their food selections, stocking shelves and organizing both the client’s shopping room, as well as our storage room, and sorting, counting, and putting food donations away. We have a great truck crew that helps when we make a large food purchase and they always know what needs to be done and they get it done quickly and efficiently.
The Community Kitchen Cupboard is located in the lower level of the First Baptist Church at 31 First Ave. N.E. (across from the Post Office). The Kitchen Cupboard is open for business on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to noon and on Fridays from 1 – 4 p.m. The Kitchen Cupboard is closed on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. If you need to reach us by telephone, please remember there is no answering machine for this phone and it will only be answered during our business hours, and the number to reach us at is 319-283-3595.