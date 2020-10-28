Happy Halloween! This year is going by fast and it sure has been a different year with Covid-19. I’m sure lots of you are ready for this year to be over and a fresh new year.
Our Board of Directors met on Oct. 27, at Zion Lutheran Church. We discussed the Grinch contest and the Giving Tree. Because of the Covid-19 these will be handled a little differently this year. It is also the time of year we talk about new board members needed for the coming year and election of officers. Our meetings are five times a year — March, May, September, October, and November.
We are blessed with many great volunteers at the Cupboard and are very thankful for each one of them. They are a great help to me by helping to assist clients with their food selections, stocking shelves and organizing both the client’s shopping room as well as our storage room, and sorting, counting, and putting food donations away.
The purple Kitchen Cupboard food bags have also been a source of blessing to the Cupboard and we once again thank Marti Rosenstiel, who came up with the idea, and Tom Loew and his employees at Fareway who continue to fill the bags and make them available for purchase. This is a simple way of donating to the Kitchen Cupboard. Most of the time I shop at Fareway, I take a bag and place it in my cart. These bags are displayed by the corner before the canned fruit. There are $5.00 bags and $10.00 bags. When I checkout they ring up the bag and set it aside where they place it in a special cart in the back room marked the Cupboard. One of my volunteers, Mary Kalb picks them up each week and brings them to the Kitchen Cupboard. These items are added to our food supply at the Kitchen Cupboard.
We also want to thank Matt and his staff at Dollar Fresh for the items that are given to us before they expire. Carol picks up the items on Tuesday and I pick up the items on Friday. We have received a variety of items and our clients sure enjoy them We have told our clients to check back with us on Tuesdays and Fridays to see if there is anything they might need. They just need to stop at the window and do not need a referral from an agency.
Churches that are members of our Board of Directors are asked to collect the following items during the months of October and November 2020: Christ United Presbyterian Church: 24 oz. spaghetti sauce; First Baptist Church: tuna in water; First Presbyterian Church in Maynard: macaroni noodles; Grace United Methodist Church: chicken noodle soup; Sacred Heart Church: flavored rice packets; and Zion Lutheran Church: cream of mushroom soup. If your church is not taking the donations you are able to bring the items to the Kitchen Cupboard on Tuesdays and Fridays. We can always use donations of plastic bags to package groceries in and these may either be donated through your church or brought to the Cupboard when we are open.
The Community Kitchen Cupboard is located in the lower level of the First Baptist Church at 31 First Ave. N.E. (across from the Post Office). The Kitchen Cupboard is open for business on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to noon and on Fridays from 1 to 4 p.m. The Kitchen Cupboard is closed on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. If you need to reach us by telephone, please remember that there is no answering machine for this phone and it will only be answered during our business hours, the number to reach us at is 319-283-3595.