News from Your Community Kitchen Cupboard

Happy Thanksgiving to everyone!! Thanksgiving is a time when families and friends get together and enjoy a meal of turkey, ham, potatoes, yams, green bean casserole, salads, and pumpkin pie. In most houses there is probably still more food, more than what we can eat! It is this time of the year where the Kitchen Cupboard is in need of your donations. There are the families out there that will not have the Thanksgiving dinner that most of us will have. Some will have very little to feed their families.
That is why we are so excited about the Grinch Contest right now. Voting for your favorite Grinch by donating either a canned item or $1.00 will give that person a vote. I have noticed that some of the Grinches have been out and about campaigning for votes. The Grinch Contest has been a blessing for the Kitchen Cupboard over the last years. With the generous donations we receive, we have been able to help these families in need have food on their tables.
Our Board of Directors will meet next on Nov. 26, at First Baptist Church. This is our last meeting of the year and will discuss new members, election of officers, and Souper Bowl of Caring, which is held the first Sunday in February. Our meetings are 5 times a year-March, May, September, October, and November.
The Oelwein FFA class has been able to supply us with eggs each week since they started raising chickens this past summer. Once a week a volunteer picks up the eggs and brings them to the Kitchen Cupboard where they are stored in a refrigerator. Each time a client comes in for food, they get to take home a dozen eggs. The staff at the Cupboard and the clients want to thank the Oelwein FFA class for this generous donation.
We are blessed with many great volunteers at the Cupboard and are very thankful for each one of them. They are a great help to me by helping to assist clients with their food selections, stocking shelves and organizing both the client’s shopping room as well as our storage room, and sorting, counting, and putting food donations away.
We had another large purchase that was made the beginning of this month and I want to thank Al Baldwin, Doug Hannasch, Lee Vargason, Carol Hamilton, and Mary Kalb for all the help with picking up the food at Fareway, unloading it at the Kitchen Cupboard, sorting, and putting the items in our storage room. These people always know what needs to be done and they get it done quickly and efficiently.
The purple Kitchen Cupboard food bags have also been a source of blessing to the Cupboard and we once again thank Marti Rosensteil, who came up with the idea, and Tom Loew and his employees at Fareway who continue to fill the bags and make them available for purchase. This is a simple way of donating to the Kitchen Cupboard.
Most of the time I shop at Fareway, I take a bag and place it in my cart. These bags are displayed by the corner before the canned fruit. There are $5.00 bags and $10.00 bags.
When I checkout they ring up the bag and set it aside where they place it in a special cart in the back room marked the Cupboard. One of my volunteers, Mary Kalb picks them up each week and brings them to the Kitchen Cupboard. These items are added to our food supply at the Kitchen Cupboard.
Another way to help donate to the Kitchen Cupboard is a memorial in memory of a loved one. The forms for any amount can be purchased at the Kitchen Cupboard with the name of the person. These can be purchased one at a time or in quantities with the amounts filled in.
Churches that are members of our Board of Directors are asked to collect the following items during the months of December 2019 and January 2020: Christ United Presbyterian Church: chicken noodle soup; First Baptist Church: cream of mushroom soup; First Presbyterian Church in Maynard: chili beans; Grace United Methodist Church: cream of chicken soup; Sacred Heart Church: 8 oz. & 15 oz. cans of tomato sauce; and Zion Lutheran Church: spaghetti sauce. We can always use donations of plastic bags to package groceries in and these may either be donated through your church or brought to the Cupboard when we are open.
The Community Kitchen Cupboard is located in the lower level of the First Baptist Church at 31 First Ave. N.E. (across from the Post Office). The Kitchen Cupboard is open for business on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to noon and on Fridays from 1 — 4 p.m. The Kitchen Cupboard is closed on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. If you need to reach us by telephone, please remember that there is no answering machine for this phone and it will only be answered during our business hours, and the number to reach us at is 319-283-3595.