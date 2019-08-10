Good day to all of you! I am the new Kitchen Cupboard Manager and have been for one year. I retired from the City of Oelwein after 24 years and wasn’t quite ready to totally retire. I have been on the Council of Churches Board for 14 years as secretary that oversees the Community Kitchen Cupboard. After Sharon Schroeder retired, I felt this was a great opportunity for me to take over the position.
Our Board of Directors will next meet in September. This meeting will discuss the happenings that occurred this summer and the beginning of our fall activities, like the Boy Scouts Food Drive and the Grinch contest. With the end of the year ahead of us, old board members will leave, and new ones are needed. If you love helping people in the community and the Kitchen Cupboard, this would be a wonderful board to be on. We meet 5 times a year — March, May, September, October, and November. Talk to your minister or Kitchen Cupboard representative about it. We have a great and fun Board of Directors.
The annual letter carriers “Stamp Out Hunger” event was held on Saturday, May 11. We are very thankful for the letter carriers that helped with this project. This event allows all of us to donate to the Cupboard with the convenience of having it picked up for you by your letter carrier or one of their volunteers. We received 440 items from this event. This number of items is down quite a bit from years past. With such a small amount this year, donations to the Kitchen Cupboard are greatly needed. This is a fundraiser that has helped us in the past, so we don’t have to purchase as much food for the Cupboard.
We have had three “Party in the Park” series this summer. We want to thank those that have either brought in food or purchased additional tickets for the raffle prizes. This all goes to our Oelwein Kitchen Cupboard. We are thrilled for this opportunity to have a good time while at the same time receiving donations of food and money. There will be one more “Party in the Park” series – Sept. 12th. We hope to see you there.
Starting this summer with the help of the Oelwein FFA class, we can give each client a dozen eggs. The Oelwein FFA class is raising chickens that lay eggs. Once a week a volunteer picks up the eggs and brings them to the Kitchen Cupboard where they are stored in a refrigerator. Each time a client comes in for food, they get to take home a dozen eggs. We want to thank the Oelwein FFA class for this generous donation.
With now receiving eggs from the Oelwein FFA class, we need egg cartons and plastic bags. If you have extras on hand, either drop them off at your church in the Kitchen Cupboard box or bring them to the Kitchen Cupboard in the basement of the First Baptist Church across from the post office.
We are blessed with many great volunteers at the Cupboard and are very thankful for each one of them. They are a great help to me by helping to assist clients with their food selections, stocking shelves and organizing both the client’s shopping room, as well as our storage room, and sorting, counting, and putting food donations away. We have a great truck crew that helps when we make a large food purchase and they always know what needs to be done and get it done quickly and efficiently.
The purple Kitchen Cupboard food bags have also been a source of blessing to the Cupboard and we once again thank Marti Rosenstiel, who came up with the idea, and Tom Loew and his employees at Fareway who continue to fill the bags and make them available for purchase. This is a simple way of donating to the Kitchen Cupboard.
Most of the time I shop at Fareway, I take a bag and place it in my cart. These bags are displayed by the corner before the canned fruit. There are $5 bags and $10 bags. When I checkout they ring up the bag and set it aside where they place it in a special cart in the back room marked the Cupboard. One of my volunteers, Mary Kalb picks them up each week and brings them to the Kitchen Cupboard. These items are added to our food supply at the Kitchen Cupboard.
Churches that are members of our Board of Directors are asked to collect the following items during the months of August and September 2019: Christ United Presbyterian Church: Jell-O; First Baptist Church: chili beans; First Presbyterian Church in Maynard: cake mixes; Grace United Methodist Church: tuna helpers; Sacred Heart Church: flavored rice packets; and Zion Lutheran Church: Ramen noodles. We can always use donations of plastic bags to package groceries in and these may either be donated through your church or brought to the Cupboard when we are open.
The Community Kitchen Cupboard is located in the lower level of the First Baptist Church at 31 First Ave. N.E. (across from the Post Office). The Kitchen Cupboard is open for business on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to noon and on Fridays from 1-4 p.m. The Kitchen Cupboard is closed on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.
If you need to reach us by telephone, please remember that there is no answering machine for this phone and it will only be answered during our business hours, and the number to reach us at is 319-283-3595.