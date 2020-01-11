Northeast Iowa Community College at Calmar has announced its fall dean’s list. Area students achieving academic success with inclusion on the dean’s list are given alphabetically by their hometowns.
Arlington – Kylee Anfinson
Aurora – Jackson Vande Vorde
Calmar – Tiana Bullerman, Jocelyne Flores, Shira Hageman, Kaylie Klimesh, Patrick Lentz, Ethan Luzum, Zachry Poshusta, Ranie Rupard, Selena Schirmer, Kelley Schroeder, Ashley Tanner, Faith Teff and Andrew Wagner
Clermont – Carly Monroe and Lexi West
Edgewood – Jared Childers and Hanna Koloc
Elgin – Courtney Miller
Fairbank – Benjamin Erhardt
Fayette – Tessa Nelson and Marlee Squires
Fort Atkinson – Kayla Burke, Jackson Lukes, Luke Mueller, Elizabeth Nieman-Simmons, Emily Reicks, Emmett Schwartzhoff, Rachelle Smith and Jonsai Thapa
Fredericksburg – Dalton Engelhard and Emily Fitch
Hawkeye – Jaedyn Winter
Hazleton – Adam Deaner and Alexis See
Lawler – Isabel Hoey, Ashton Kout and Avery Reicks
Maynard – Aryel Allwood, Octavia George, Erin Hamlett and Dalton Vick
Oelwein – Olivia Cummings, Brandon Kieffert, Merek Moeller, Andrew Roete and Katie Rueber
Ossian – Carson Brincks, Joseph Henning, Carter Meyer, Kaitlyn Theis, Chloe Tieskoetter, Rachel Uhlenhake and Cassidy Young
Stanley – Nicholas Dittmer
Strawberry Point – Parker Klingman
Sumner – Jaqueline Bushman, Whitney Schirm and Mariah Teeling
Waucoma – Destiny Breitbach, Marisa Mueterthies, Abraham Schmitt, Raquel Schmitt and Nicholas Shores
West Union – Allison Ahern, Brooke Charbonneaux, Angel Giddens, Shayla Kuennen, Mariah O’Hare, Alex Sass and Kaylee Vagts
Westgate – Emma Tan and Seanna Tan