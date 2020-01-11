Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Northeast Iowa Community College at Calmar has announced its fall dean’s list. Area students achieving academic success with inclusion on the dean’s list are given alphabetically by their hometowns.

Arlington – Kylee Anfinson

Aurora – Jackson Vande Vorde

Calmar – Tiana Bullerman, Jocelyne Flores, Shira Hageman, Kaylie Klimesh, Patrick Lentz, Ethan Luzum, Zachry Poshusta, Ranie Rupard, Selena Schirmer, Kelley Schroeder, Ashley Tanner, Faith Teff and Andrew Wagner

Clermont – Carly Monroe and Lexi West

Edgewood – Jared Childers and Hanna Koloc

Elgin – Courtney Miller

Fairbank – Benjamin Erhardt

Fayette – Tessa Nelson and Marlee Squires

Fort Atkinson – Kayla Burke, Jackson Lukes, Luke Mueller, Elizabeth Nieman-Simmons, Emily Reicks, Emmett Schwartzhoff, Rachelle Smith and Jonsai Thapa

Fredericksburg – Dalton Engelhard and Emily Fitch

Hawkeye – Jaedyn Winter

Hazleton – Adam Deaner and Alexis See

Lawler – Isabel Hoey, Ashton Kout and Avery Reicks

Maynard – Aryel Allwood, Octavia George, Erin Hamlett and Dalton Vick

Oelwein – Olivia Cummings, Brandon Kieffert, Merek Moeller, Andrew Roete and Katie Rueber

Ossian – Carson Brincks, Joseph Henning, Carter Meyer, Kaitlyn Theis, Chloe Tieskoetter, Rachel Uhlenhake and Cassidy Young

Stanley – Nicholas Dittmer

Strawberry Point – Parker Klingman

Sumner – Jaqueline Bushman, Whitney Schirm and Mariah Teeling

Waucoma – Destiny Breitbach, Marisa Mueterthies, Abraham Schmitt, Raquel Schmitt and Nicholas Shores

West Union – Allison Ahern, Brooke Charbonneaux, Angel Giddens, Shayla Kuennen, Mariah O’Hare, Alex Sass and Kaylee Vagts

Westgate – Emma Tan and Seanna Tan

