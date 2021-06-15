OELWEIN — Northeast Iowa Community College is offering Computer Numerical Control (CNC) operator certificate training for community members.
The courses teach students the fundamental principles and knowledge necessary to operate CNC machines using the College’s state-of-the-art CNC lab located in Oelwein, where a blend of classroom and hands-on experience keeps the learning focused on real, practical job skills.
Students begin by learning basic measuring tools and reading and interpreting manufacturing-part blueprints. Skills learned include the safe and efficient operation of CNC mills and lathes, setting tool and fixture offsets, and using verified programs to build part projects on CNC machines.
Students will also receive an introduction to G and M code programming for 2-axis CNC lathes and 3-axis CNC mills. The CNC Operator program prepares students for immediate employment or continuation in the extended CNC diploma program.
For information about the program and tuition assistance opportunities, contact Success Coach Theresa Laughead at laugheadt@nicc.edu or call 844.642.2338, ext. 5282. Courses will be offered on July 6-8 from 4-8 p.m. and July 12-Aug. 20 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Oelwein Regional Tech Complex CNC Lab in Oelwein. No classes will be held the week of July 19-23.