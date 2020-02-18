OELWEIN — Northeast Iowa Community College (NICC) Business and Community Solutions is offering two computer classes in March at the Regional Academy for Math and Science (RAMS)/Oelwein Center at 1400 Technology Drive in Oelwein.
“Getting to Know Microsoft Word 2019” (#75309). Just when you got comfortable with Word 2016 – here comes Word 2019. This class is for users of Microsoft Word who want to take full advantage of Word 2019 features and learn some neat hints, shortcuts, and tips.
Attendees will discover and practice the use of keyboard shortcuts, option settings, pinning recent files, mail merge and split window views. This class is March 3, from 5:30 — 8 p.m. in the RAMS Center computer lab.
“Getting to Know Microsoft Excel 2019” (#75308) Ok, spreadsheet users, take the leap from Excel 2016 into Excel 2019. Participants should be Microsoft Excel users interested in taking advantage of new features and learning some helpful hints, shortcuts and tips.
Attendees will practice using keyboard shortcuts, pinning recent files, and using split window views. Underutilized features like grouping, text to columns, removing duplicates, show formulas, tracing precedents or dependents and protecting files will also be introduced and discussed.
This class is March 26, from 5:30 – 8 p.m. in the RAMS Center computer lab.
To register online for either of these classes or for more information, visit www.nicc.edu/solutions or call the Oelwein RAMS Center at 844-642-2338 ext. 5700.