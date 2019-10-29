NICC offering holiday wreath class
at Flowers on Main
OELWEIN — Northeast Iowa Community College (NICC) is offering holiday wreath classes on Nov. 7 at Flowers on Main, 18 S. Frederick Ave.
“Happy Holidays!: DIY Wreath” begins with a grapevine wreath for a base. Participants can use their creativity by adding seasonal picks and embellishments like snowmen, Santas, holly and a festive Christmas bow.
A supply fee is due to the instructor at class and depends on the materials selected. There will be two sessions of this class with limited seats so register early: Session 1 (#74473) will be 5:30-6:30 p.m. and Session 2 (#74474) is 6:30-7:30 p.m.
To register online for Happy Holidays!: DIY Wreath class, or for more information, visit www.nicc.edu/solutions, or call NICC Business and Community Solutions at (800) 728-2256, ext. 399, or the RAMS/Oelwein Center at (319) 283-3010.