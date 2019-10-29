Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

NICC offering holiday wreath class

at Flowers on Main

OELWEIN — Northeast Iowa Community College (NICC) is offering holiday wreath classes on Nov. 7 at Flowers on Main, 18 S. Frederick Ave.

“Happy Holidays!: DIY Wreath” begins with a grapevine wreath for a base. Participants can use their creativity by adding seasonal picks and embellishments like snowmen, Santas, holly and a festive Christmas bow.

A supply fee is due to the instructor at class and depends on the materials selected. There will be two sessions of this class with limited seats so register early: Session 1 (#74473) will be 5:30-6:30 p.m. and Session 2 (#74474) is 6:30-7:30 p.m.

To register online for Happy Holidays!: DIY Wreath class, or for more information, visit www.nicc.edu/solutions, or call NICC Business and Community Solutions at (800) 728-2256, ext. 399, or the RAMS/Oelwein Center at (319) 283-3010.

Tags