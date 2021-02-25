Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

OELWEIN—Northeast Iowa Community College (NICC) is excited to offer Old World Easter Egg Decorating (#80066) on Tuesday, March 16, from 6-8 p.m., at the Regional Academy for Math and Science (RAMS) Oelwein Center at 1400 Technology Drive in Oelwein.

Persons are invited to come try this fascinating European wax-resist art form and take home a conversation piece for your Easter table. Participants will be using decorating tools, dye and bee’s wax, along with some imagination and creativity. A small supply fee is due to the instructor at class time.

To register visit www.nicc.edu/rams or call NICC Business and Community Solutions at (844) 642-2338 ext. 5700.

