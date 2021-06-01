Northeast Iowa Community College (NICC) is offering three summer camps in July at the Regional Academy for Math and Science (RAMS) / Oelwein Center at 1400 Technology Drive.
“Coding for Kids” is a fun and interactive camp that introduces students to advanced technology skills, such as programming, problem solving and logic, by creating programs with sequencing, loops and events. Students will investigate different problem-solving techniques, program a robot and also learn how to respond to cyberbullying. This camp is offered for boys and girls entering grades 3-4 in the fall. The camp will be held July 19-21 from 8:30 a.m. to noon each day.
“Ride The Waves” provides a fun, hands-on learning environment for students to explore the physical science principles of fluid flow and waves. Sessions include brand new, interactive classroom and laboratory experiments. On the last day of camp, students will enjoy experiencing the concepts they have learned during the week at Lost Island Water Park in Waterloo. Families are encouraged to register early; this popular camp is limited to 24 students entering grades 5-6 in the fall. This camp will be held July 19-23, from 8:30 a.m. to noon each day. Campers will need to provide their own sack lunch.
“Learn! Create! Innovate!: An Introduction to Manufacturing” is designed for students interested in exploring what manufacturing is and learning about careers in manufacturing. Students will get hands-on experience working with basic manufacturing equipment, see different types of manufacturing and tour a local manufacturer. Students will get to work on small manufacturing products that they will be able to take home with them to wow their parents and friends. The class is open to students entering grades 7-9 in the fall. The camp will be held July 19-21 from 8:30 a.m. to noon each day.
To register online, visit www.nicc.edu/camps. For more information, contact the RAMS / Oelwein Center at (844) 642-2338, ext. 5700.