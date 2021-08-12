Northeast Iowa Community College (NICC) will offer “Upcycled Glass Crafts for the Holidays” on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 6 — 9 p.m. at the Oelwein RAMS Center, 1400 Technology Drive.
Upcycled Glass Crafts for the Holidays will give participants the creative opportunity to put “festive” use to old plates, bowls, vases, teapots or other glass objects persons might have on hand. Those items can be repurposed into one-of-a-kind holiday creations for the home or for clever gifts.
Participants are asked to bring their treasures to class where there will be additional glass items on hand, along with full color photos of project examples. Create angels, snowmen, Christmas trees, cake/dessert pedestal plates, centerpieces, candleholders and whatever else can be imagined. Expect a fun and engaging evening with the encouragement and support from other class participants.
For more information, or to register for “Upcycled Glass Crafts for the Holidays” (#83551), visit www.nicc.edu/rams or call the Oelwein RAMS Center at (844) 642-2338, ext. 5700. The deadline to sign up is Tuesday, Sept. 2.