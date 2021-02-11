OELWEIN — Northeast Iowa Community College (NICC) is offering Kids in the Kitchen: Chocolate Chip Cookies (#80240) on Monday, March 8, from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Oelwein High School, 315 8th Ave SE.
One of the best ways to get kids involved in the kitchen is to teach them to make something they like. That's where the chocolate chip cookies come in.
While they learn baking basics like the importance of measuring, consistency of ingredients and oven temperature, kids 7 and older will experiment with making three different recipes to see how a difference in ingredients impacts taste and texture of their cookies.
Which will be the winner – butter, margarine or shortening?
To register visit www.nicc.edu/rams or call NICC Business and Community Solutions at (844) 642-2338, ext. 5700.