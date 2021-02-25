OELWEIN—Northeast Iowa Community College (NICC) will offer a beginners computer class this spring, How to Use a Computer: For the True Beginner (#80172).
The class will be held on Monday and Thursday, March 15 and 18, from 6-8 p.m. at the Regional Academy for Math and Science (RAMS) Oelwein Center at 1400 Technology Drive in Oelwein.
When it seems that everyone knows how to do something except you, it can be hard to ask for help. We promise, you’re not the only one who hasn’t learned to use a computer. This is a perfect opportunity to learn in a supportive, non-judgmental environment with a very patient instructor.
Students will start with turning the computer on, recognizing icons, explaining terminology and getting comfortable using a mouse. With plenty of illustrations and practical hands-on projects that reinforce learning, you will move on to creating a document in Microsoft Word and navigating the web.
To register visit www.nicc.edu/rams or call NICC Business and Community Solutions at (844) 642-2338, ext. 5700.