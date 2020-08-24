The RAMS Oelwein Center announces it is once again open to the public. Northeast Iowa Community College implemented a four-step plan for reopening, during COVID-19. As they move into step-four of reopening NICC has some requirements in place:
Students will be required to wear face coverings/masks at all times while at any NICC location.
Self-monitor your health daily. If you feel ill, do not come to NICC.
Practice social distancing. Stay six feet from other people.
Because your health and safety is important to us, NICC staff and faculty will be continuously cleaning and wiping down touched surfaces. We will continue to do our best to keep furniture and tables six feet apart whenever possible.
Check out the NICC COVID-19 website for all information and updates.
New class terms you may see
Face-to-Face: Students will attend class at a campus or college location, as scheduled. The College will adhere to safety precautions and social distancing. This will allow students to be in the classroom with their instructor. If safety, health or childcare circumstances require, the student can connect through a video live stream or watch a recording of the lecture at a later date. Please note: face coverings are required for all people who are inside any Northeast Iowa Community College location.
Hybrid: Students will complete a majority (51 percent or more) of the course content using the online environment where instruction can be accessed at any time (asynchronous). The remaining course content is delivered at a campus or college location, as scheduled. If safety, health or childcare circumstances require, the student can connect through a video live stream or watch a recording of the lecture at a later date. Coursework is completed according to the due dates set by the instructor. Please note: face coverings are required for all people who are inside any Northeast Iowa Community College location.
Online Synchronous: Students attend class from a distance on a computer or mobile device. Instruction is live, online at a specific date and time with lectures recorded for review later. Coursework is completed according to the due dates set by the instructor.
Online: Students attend class from a distance on a computer or mobile device. Instruction can be accessed at any time (asynchronous). Coursework is completed according to the due dates set by the instructor.