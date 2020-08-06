CALMAR —Northeast Iowa Community College plans to bring students, staff and faculty back to its campuses and service locations in a slow, safe and methodical way this fall. The College’s primary goal is to preserve a vibrant learning environment while keeping the college community safe.
Northeast Iowa Community College will continue to offer alternative learning options, such as online, hybrid and online synchronous learning formats. The plan is to resume the option of face-to-face classes starting the week of August 20. NICC will pivot from that option, if necessary, based on ever-changing safety recommendations. The hands-on portion of all Career and Technical Education courses will remain face-to-face.
“We must be patient and cautious in our reopening plan. My philosophy is to open up slowly and methodically in an effort to avoid taking steps backwards. Be assured that providing a safe environment is our top priority,” said NICC President Liang Chee Wee, Ph.D.
Face coverings are required for all people who are inside any Northeast Iowa Community College location. For ongoing information about the College’s phased reopening and safety measures with COVID-19, visit www.nicc.edu/covid19.