NIDA (Northeast Iowa Dance Academy) and staff will host a free movie showing of “In The Heights” at the Oelwein Grand Theatre, 4:15 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19.
NIDA is excited to bring “Back 2 Dance Movie Night” to the Grand Theatre. All performing art enthusiasts are welcome to come and experience “In The Heights” for free.
The movie is set in Washington Heights, New York. The scent of warm coffee hangs in the air just outside of the 181st Street subway stop, where a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies a vibrant and tightly-knit community. At the intersection of it all is a likable and magnetic bodega owner who hopes, imagines and sings about a better life.
“In The Heights” is rated PG-13 and has a run-time of 2 hours, 22 minutes. Concessions will be available for purchase.
Parents are reminded to accompany your dancer if he/she is not old enough to come alone. Parents/guardians should also coordinate drop-off and pick-up times for your dancer.