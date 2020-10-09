Two Sumner-Fredericksburg FFA Chapter members will be bestowed with the National American FFA Degree at this year’s National FFA Convention and Expo, Oct. 27-29. Megan Niewoehner and Shane Duffy will receive the highest honor in recognition of their years of academic and professional excellence. They are part of a select group of 4,136 FFA members across the nation to receive American Degrees this year. It is noted that less than one percent of FFA members achieve this honor.
Sponsored by Case IH, Elanco Animal Health and Syngenta, the award recognizes demonstrated ability and outstanding achievements in agricultural business, production, processing or service programs.
To be eligible, FFA members must have earned and productively invested $10,000 through a supervised agricultural experience (SAE) program in which they own their own business or hold a professional position as an employee. Recipients must also complete 50 hours community service and demonstrate outstanding leadership abilities and civic involvement through completion of a long list of FFA and community activities.
Each recipient of the American FFA Degree receives a gold American FFA Degree key and certificate after being recognized at the national convention. This year marks the 93rd National FFA Convention & Expo, which is being held virtually due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19.
The National FFA organization is a school-based youth leadership development organization of more than 760,000 student members in 8,700 local FFA chapters in all 50 state, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.