Area 4-H youth participating in the Northeast Iowa 4-H Citizenship group resumed their monthly meetings on Sept. 27 at Fayette County Fairgrounds in West Union. Thirty-four youth from Fayette, Winneshiek, Clayton, and Delaware Counties and several adults attended the meeting. Youth were seated six feet apart while wearing masks and following sanitation procedures.
The beginning of the meeting, Peggy Schilling, trip coordinator, introduced the guest speakers Mike Klimesh, Spillville and Matt Topscott, Decorah, who are running for District 28 State Senate. This was the first time the two candidates were at the same location to talk to a group of constituents.
Youth asked questions like, where did you grow up and what helped you prepare you for this role? What were or are you doing now to prepare as you run for senate? Why are you running? The candidates were very well spoken and respectful towards each other. They kept the youth engaged by asking them questions as well.
Next, the youth learned about the five principles of citizenship.
• being of good character
• having a knowledge of government
• knowing and understanding community needs
• the process of making public policies
• understating the issues.
Discussion was also held about the electoral process in the upcoming Iowa general election. It was also shared as to how the congressional districts are formed in Iowa and the importance of educating themselves, prior to an election. Being educated prior to helps each person understand why and who they are voting for.
The meeting concluded with youth giving presentations about the different places they will be seeing and touring on their trip to Washington DC in March 2021. Finally, youth met in county groups to discuss fund raising activities for the upcoming trip.