Northeast Iowa Resource Conservation and Development, Inc., in Postville received $10,000 from the Iowa Arts Council to adapt its popular artist studio tours into virtual tours. Called “Northeast Iowa Artists Studio Tour Reimagined,” the new tours will incorporate educational and engagement videos, slideshows and other multimedia elements to help artists share their creative process and sell their work.
The award is part of more than $2 million in grants for art, film, history and culture from the Iowa department of Cultural Affairs.
“These funds are critical to help sustain arts, film, heritage and cultural vibrancy across the state and showcase Iowa’s world-class cultural programs and destinations with help from our state’s hard-working artists, historic caretakers and creative business owners,” said Chris Kramer, director of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs. “It is important that we support our creative economy when this sector needs it more than ever."
Investments in art, film and history help boost quality of life and promote economic growth, which has become especially important in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. Shared cultural experiences help people feel connected even when they are physically apart.